Suriya's Jai Bhim First Indian Movie to be Featured in Oscar's YouTube Channel

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has now made it to the Oscars' YouTube channel. A scene from the film has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. TJ Gnanavel narrated the story in an interesting manner. The story is based on true events from a tribal community. Jai Bhim becomes the first Tamil movie to receive such an honour from the Oscars. Jai Bhim Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of ‘Best Non-English Language Film’.

The story of the film is about a pregnant wife who seeks help from an advocate after her husband goes missing who was in police custody. How the advocate helps the woman and what happens to the missing man is the plot of the movie.

Suriya, Lijomol Jose, and Manikandan acted in the lead roles and the film was premiered directly on OTT platform on November 2, 2021. After the release of the movie, many controversies came into the picture.

See how are fans and netizens are reacting after the news.

Thank you @Suriya_offl sir for making all of us proud! Jai Bhim is hands down one of the best films in recent times. And #TGGnanavel sir, take a bow! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #SceneAtTheAcademy #jaibhim pic.twitter.com/3Sf5GF7GAF — Ajesh (@ajesh_ashok) January 18, 2022

• FIRST Tamil Movie on Oscars YouTube channel - #JaiBhim 😍 pic.twitter.com/EY7CrrFiUA — HBD Thiru anna ❤️ | ஶ்ரீ  (@Sri_twtzs) January 18, 2022

Yet another feather in the hat for @Suriya_offl's #JaiBhim as it becomes the FIRST Indian film to be featured in Oscars YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/ATx3q7R5Ox — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 18, 2022

