Suriya's 2D Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video Tie Up For Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

The official trailer of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is out and it is quite interesting. Amazon Prime Video presents the film in association with Jyotika and Suriya. The movie is written and directed by Arisil Moorthy.

Suriya took to his Twitter and shared the video with the caption, "Every film should entertain & make an impact, I believe this new team has made a strong one. Hope you like it!" Here is the video, just give a look at it.

In the video, one could see a man searching for Vellaiyan and Karuppan - two bulls and he could be seen saying that they may be just bulls to others but for him, they are their children.

The movie Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum also known as RARA is going to be out on Amazon Prime Video from 24th September 2021.