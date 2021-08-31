Suriya Welcomes Jyotika to Instagram

Jyotika and Suriya will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video films Udanpirappe and Jai Bhim, which will be released in October and November, respectively. Jyotika finally joined Instagram on Tuesday, August 31 to spread happiness and share her lockdown diaries with followers. Suriya, her spouse, was the first to greet her on the social networking site with a comment.

Jyotika Joins Instagram And Quickly Reaches 1.4 Million Followers!

Jyotika, who recently revealed her collaboration with Suriya on the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru, has finally joined Instagram. The actress has 1.4 million Instagram followers. Jyotika said she joined the social media platform to spread happiness and share her lockdown diaries. She described how she celebrated Independence Day in the Himalayas in her first post.

She wrote about the Great Lakes Trek while sharing photos, "Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes, 70 km trek. With the awesome team of Bikat adventures - Rahul, Sachin, Raul and Ashwin, n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz Bhai. Thank u Life is only an existence unless we start living it !! India is gorgeous! Jai Hind! (sic)."

Suriya Welcomes Wife Jyotika With The Cutest Comment

Suriya, who debuted the Tamil teaser for Annabelle Sethupathi on August 30, commented on Jyotika's first Instagram post to welcome her. He wrote, "My Pondatti. Strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta (sic)."

Here’s the comment:

The Love Story Of Suriya And Jyotika

In 1999, Jyotika met Suriya on the set of Poovellam Kettuppar. However, when they collaborated on Kaakha Kaakha, love bloomed. On September 1, 2006, the pair married in a lavish ceremony. On August 10, 2007, they welcomed their daughter Diya, and on June 7, 2010, they welcomed their son Dev.