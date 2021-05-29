Singer Chinamayi Trains Guns at Vairamuthu Again

Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu is one of the known faces in the industry. Recently, he had been accused by 17 women of sexual harassment. In 2018, during the Me Too movement, singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada named Vairamuthu. Sixteen other women too had called out the veteran lyricist.

He was selected to get ONV literary for his writing and contribution to the cinema world. However, a section of the audience are not happy about honouring him with the prestigious award. They are urging him not to felicitate him and requesting them to reconsider their decision to consider Vairamuthi for ONV literary award.

“Vairamuthu was considered by the jury for his excellent writing. I do not know if the jury knows he is a person facing such charges. My personal opinion is that awards should not be decided on the basis of character. As chairman of the Cultural Society, I do not interfere in the decisions of the jury,” Adoor had said to Malayalam web portal, The Cue.

