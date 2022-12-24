Shivanna's Vedha First Day Box Office Collections

Shiva Rajkamar's much awaited film, his 125th project, released in theatres across Karnataka on Friday. The film got a massive release. An action drama, Vedha is directed by Harsha, of Bhajrani fame.

Bankrolled by Geetha Shivarajkumar, the film had music scored by Arjun Janya. Aditi Sagar, Ghanavi Laxman and Umashree play pivotal roles in Shivanna's Vedha. The film was made on a budget of 8 crores.

Talking about Kannada movie Vedha first day box office collections. As per trade analysts, the film got a great opening at the box office. If trade pundits' analysis is anything to go by, then Shivanna' Vedha first day collections is said to be 2.5 crore in Karnataka alone and 3 crore gross worldwide. The collections from advanced booking for Vedha is about 0.75 gross. And the film is expected to break even with second day box office collections.

The film has opened to rave reviews and fans cna't stop going ga ga over the film. Besides Shivanna, Aditi, who plays his daughter in Vedha has won praises from the audience for her performance in the movie.

