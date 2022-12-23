Vedha Kannada Movie Review: Visual Feast For Shiva Rajkumar Fans

Sandalwood hattrick hero Shiva Rajkumar's 125th film, Vedha released in more than 300 theatres today. Shivanna fans flocked theatres in large numbers for the early morning shows. Huge cutouts of the century star has been erected in all the single screen theatres across Bengaluru, especially in those near the Gandhinagar area of Majestic.

Vedha is Shivanna's home production, bankrolled by his wife, Geetha. The film is helmed by Harsha. Starring Umahsree, Ghanavi Laxman, Aditi Sagar, Shweta Chenagappa, Cheluvaraju, Raghu Shivamogga, Vinay Bidappa, Kuri Pratap, Prasanna, Lasya Nagaraj, Bharat Sagar, Sanjeev, Charvi Fowda among others in the lead roles, Vedha boasts of commercial elements as well as a social message. The music has been scored by Sandalwood music sensation Arjun Janya. Swamy J Gowda is the cinematographer. The dialogues have been written by Raghu Niduvalli.

The film has raised huge expectations among the audience considering this a milestone film of Dr. Shiva Rajkumar. Even the actor himself has pinned huge hopes on this movie. In one of the interviews, Shivanna said that he is very confidence about the style of narration in Vedha. This is the third collabatoration between the actor-duo after hits like Bhajarangi, Bhajarangi 2 and Vajrakaya.

If you want to know how the movie is, here you go...

Shiva Rajkumar's Vedha Movie Review

Even after acting in 100+ movies, Shivanna remains an evergreen hero in the Kannada Film industry. He is one actor who remains young at heart and has maintained a fit physique that even puts a few young actors to shame.

Vedha is set in the 1960s and a heart-wrenching tale which keeps the audience at the edge of their seats. I do not want to spoil the suspense. here are the major takeaways from the Shivarajkumar movie Vedha

Shivanna's entry will thrill the audience

The first half is pure mass and a visual treat for Shivanna fans

BGM is mindblowing and elevations the action scenes and camera work is top class

A few scenes could have been crisper

Interval bang is stunning

The twist to the plot is impressive

Aditi Sagar shines in her role

comedy scenes, Junjappa number and action scenes are the major highlights of the movie

The narration seems to slow down in a few places

Verdict: Shiva Rajkumar's Kannada movie Vedha is a mass entertainer and a must watch for all Shivanna fans