Shang-chi And The Legend of Ten Rings in Tamil

Gear up to head back to the cinemas as Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to release in Tamil in theatres near you on 3rd September, 2021. Last week the studio announced the movie will be released in 4 languages – English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada!

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Posters now out in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.