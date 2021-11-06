Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Day 2 Box Office Report

Rajinikanth's much awaited Diwali release Annaatthe got a massive release across the world. Not only that, the Kollywood thalaivar movie has also got a bumper opening at the box office. As per film critics and trade analysts, the movie collected a whopping 35 crore on day 1. The film has got highest day 1 opening for any film ever in Tamil Nadu. Another source says that Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has joined the 50 crore club on day 2.

Here's a loot at some tweets on Rajinikanth's Annaathhe second day Box office collections

Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe takes an earth-shattering opening at the TN box office. The movie has minted ₹34.92 cr at the TN box office. It's an all time record Day 1. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 5, 2021

Top 3 TN opening day grossers#Annaatthe - ₹ 34.92 cr#2Point0 - ₹ 33.58 cr#Sarkar - ₹ 31.62 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 5, 2021

#Annaatthe WW Box Office TN - ₹ 34.92 cr

AP/TS - ₹ 3.06 cr

KA - ₹ 4.31 cr

KL - ₹ 1.09 cr

ROI - ₹ 1.54 cr

OS - ₹ 25.27 cr [Reported Locs] Total - ₹ 70.19 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 5, 2021

#Annaatthe Friday night shows reporting fantastic numbers. Industry is back with superstar #Rajinikanth. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 5, 2021

#Annaatthe has broken every record becomes the highest day 1 opening film ever in TN….. Congratulations to Superstar Rajini Sir 🙏 @rajinikanth Collects - Nearly ₹35cr on Day 1

(Producer figure) #AnnaattheDiwali — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 5, 2021

Annaatthe boasts of a huge star cast besides Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth, including the likes of Nayanthara Gopichand, Meena, Khushboo among others. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva.

Annaatthe opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The shattering box office records, as per trade analysts, could be due to advanced booking of tickets.