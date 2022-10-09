Puneeth’s Upcoming Gandhada Gudi is Tribute to Mother Nature: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sent his best wishes to the team behind late Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Gandhada Gudi movie. While responding to Ashwini, wife of Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife’s tweet, PM Modi said “Gandhada Gudi is a tribute to Mother Nature.”

“Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour,” PM Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

The trailer of Gandhada Gudi, forest-based adventure docudrama film of Kannada superstar, was released today. Puneeth’s wife said it was a dream project of the late superstar and it is an emotional moment for her family. She shared the GG movie trailer in a tweet and wanted PM Modi to watch the late actor’s dream project.

“Namaste [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of Gandhada Gudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person,” Ashwini tweeted.

Namaste @narendramodi ಅವರೇ,

— Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) October 9, 2022

In the subsequent tweet, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared an old picture of herself and Puneeth Rajkumar with the Prime Minister. She also wrote that Appu’s (Puneeth ) legacy will continue to motivate her family.

“Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. G GMovie celebrates cinema and also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land,” Ashwini wrote in her tweet.

— Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) October 9, 2022

Gandhada Gudi movie will be released in theatres on October 28, a day before the first death anniversary of Puneeth Rajkumar.