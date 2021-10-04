Prithviraj Drops Intense Teaser Ahead of Bhramam Launch
Prithviraj Sukumaran today dropped an intense and gripping teaser ahead of their upcoming crime thriller – Bhramam.
The teaser gives a sneak peak into the high octane drama that Bhramam promises to be. One can see a conversation around a cat paving its way ahead without anyone noticing.
Directed by Ravi K Chandran, Bhramam stars Prithviraj in the lead along with Mamtha Mohandas, Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles.
The movie will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 7th October.
Did you “see” the cat leave the room?
Watch #BhramamOnPrime on 7th Oct, Available only in India.@Iamunnimukundan @mamtamohan @RaashiiKhanna_ @dop007 @JxBe @PrimeVideoIN @APIfilms @Viacom18Studios @AkshitaWadhwa18 pic.twitter.com/Y4h2sM7kLm
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 4, 2021