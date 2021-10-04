Prithviraj Drops Intense Teaser Ahead of Bhramam Launch

Prithviraj Sukumaran today dropped an intense and gripping teaser ahead of their upcoming crime thriller – Bhramam.

The teaser gives a sneak peak into the high octane drama that Bhramam promises to be. One can see a conversation around a cat paving its way ahead without anyone noticing.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, Bhramam stars Prithviraj in the lead along with Mamtha Mohandas, Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles.

The movie will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 7th October.

