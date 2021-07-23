Power Star Marries Tamil Actress

Is there any need to give an introduction about Bigg Boss Tamil fame, Vanitha Vijayakumar? Obviously, a big No. She is one of the most popular stars in the Tamil film industry. She is the mother of three kids and what grabbed our attention is her wedding post on her social media handles. She took to her Twitter and shared a photo in which one could see her exchanging garland with comedian Srinivasan. Fans are guessing that she got married for the fourth time while some of them are saying that the photo is from one of Vanitha's upcoming movies with Power Star Srinivasan.

The actress recently met an astrologer who predicted that she is going to marry for the fourth time and her future husband's name will start with a letter, S. The astrologer also predicted that there are chances for Vanita to enter politics. Now, fans have been shocked after she uploaded a photo with Powerstar Srinivasan. Here is the tweet made by Vanitha.

Vanitha Vijayakumar is the daughter of actors Vijayakumar and Manjula Vijayakumar. In the year 2000, she married Akash and got divorced in 2007. Later, she got married to Anandarj and they separated in 2010. A few days ago, she married Peter Paul and both of them parted ways. Now, she married for the fourth time. Power Star also took to his Twitter and shared a photo with the caption, "Wait up to 7 pm today." Here is the tweet.