Ponniyin Selvan OTT Release Date

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan was released in the theatres on September 30. The film is doing absolutely great at the box office. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan acted in the lead roles.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala writes, "EXCEPTIONAL opening for #PonniyinSelvan part 1 at the Box office. The film has comfortably managed 3rd best opening of the year in TN after #Valimai and #Beast. #PonniyinSelvan1."

The movie was shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore. AR Rahman scored music for the flick and the cinematography has been handled by Ravi Varman. It has been distributed in Tamil Nadu by Red Giant Movies. Ponniyin Selvan became the first Tamil movie to release in IMAX.

According to the reports, a top OTT player is said to have bagged the digital streaming rights and that it will be released on OTT 50 days after its theatrical run.

