Petrol Bomb Hurled at Coimbatore Theatre Screening Ajith's Valimai

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Valimai is a new film featuring Ajith Kumar from Kollywood as the hero and Karthikeya from Tollywood as the villain. On Thursday, the film, directed by H Vinod, was released in theatres (February 24).

The festivities took place while the fans who had come to the theatre to watch Ajith's cinema's first day were celebrating on a large scale. A petrol bomb exploded in front of the Gangavalli Multiplex Theater in Coimbatore. Unidentified men on a bike bombed the movie theatre while the film was playing.

The culprits fled on a bike as fans tried to catch them. No one was injured in the attack. Police, who have registered a case for the incident, is trying to nab the thugs. Meanwhile, Valimai, which has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, is getting a positive response. Ajith and Karthikeyan's performances were well received.