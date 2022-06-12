Newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Sorry About Wearing Footwear in Tirumala, Say Act Unintentional

Newlywed Kollywood couple—Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who were at the Tirumala temple for Srivari Kalynosthavam have landed in trouble after their visit.

As per a video doing the rounds on social media platforms, Nayanthara was seen wearing slippers inside the temple premises.

According to TTD rules, walking on the Mada Streets wearing footwear, which holds high religious significance, is strictly prohibited. The couple also violated another rule by bringing along their photographers as private cameras are not allowed in the vicinity.

“Nayanathara was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have also noticed on CCTV that they did a photoshoot there,” Chief Vigilance Security Officer told media persons.

He further added that the TTD board is going to proceed legally by serving notice to Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan for flouting norms.

After facing much controversies, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sent an apology letter to Tirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) board.

Vignesh, in the letter, stated that they initially planned to have a wedding at Tirupati. He further mentioned that after the wedding, they did not even go home, but directly reached there to attend Kalyana Vedika of Ezhumalayan.



“We wanted to click a picture outside the temple to have this day as a memory. But due to the crowd and chaos, we had to exit the premises and re-enter at a time when there was less commotion. In the hurry for a quick picture, we did not realise that we had our footwear on,” the letter read.

The couple also apologized for their ignorant act saying that they have immense faith in god. The couple reportedly visited Tirumala at least five times in the last one month with the intention of getting married at the shrine.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati on Playing Naxal and Lover in Virata Parvam