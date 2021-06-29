Nayanthara-Vignesh Wedding Date Set?

It is known that Kollywood love birds Nayantara-Vignesh Sivan have been in a relationship for almost four years now. There is always some news highlighting this couple.

Now, we hear that the couple's wedding has once again become a hot topic of discussion in Kollywood circles. There was a lot of hype earlier that Nayan-Vignesh wedding would take place later this year. Vignesh, however, denied the allegations. The duo clarified that they are currently busy with their films and that they had a lot to achieve in their career.

Vignesh also issued a statement that he would think about marriage only when he gets bored of dating. But now again, the topic of their marriage seems to be back in news. Soon, Nayan and Vignesh are set to take their relationship to the next level. Nayantara's boyfriend Vignesh Sivan himself revealed this on Instagram.

In a recent conversation with netizens, he answered many questions asked by them. A fan mentioning, "we are looking forward to your wedding and he replied that marriage is an expensive affair and that he was saving money for the auspicious event. He also mentioned that they were waiting for Corona to go away. Vignesh hinted that the couple was ready for the wedding and would get married as soon as the corona conditions improved.

If the same is true, then Nayantara’s wedding will take place later this year or next year. Another netizen asked what do you like from Nayantara's cooking recipes. Vignesh said, "Ghee rice, chicken curry." When it comes to movies, Nayantara is currently starring in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha will be seen in a pivotal role in this movie.