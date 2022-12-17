Most Searched Kollywood Films in 2022

Dec 17, 2022, 11:49 IST
2022KollywoodMovies - Sakshi Post

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has topped the list of most searched Tamil films this year. What a year it has been for Kollywood with several good movies making the cut. From Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Thalapthy Vijay's Beast to Manirathnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 to Madhavan's Rocketery the Nambiar Effect, they all figure in the list.

That's not all the recently released year end hit Love Today too finds a place at No.5. If you want to know which Kollywood movies were most searched in 2022, here you go...

1) vikram 
2) ps1 
3) beast 
4) rocketerythenambieffect 
5) lovetoday 


Read More:

Tags: 
Vikram
Love Today
Kollywood
Advertisement
Back to Top