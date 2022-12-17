Most Searched Kollywood Films in 2022

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has topped the list of most searched Tamil films this year. What a year it has been for Kollywood with several good movies making the cut. From Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Thalapthy Vijay's Beast to Manirathnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 to Madhavan's Rocketery the Nambiar Effect, they all figure in the list.

That's not all the recently released year end hit Love Today too finds a place at No.5. If you want to know which Kollywood movies were most searched in 2022, here you go...

1) vikram

2) ps1

3) beast

4) rocketerythenambieffect

5) lovetoday