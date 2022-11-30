Meena Getting Married Again?

Drishyam actress Meena getting ready for her second marriage? The answer to this question is yes going by the buzz in Kollywood circles.

Meena made her debut as a child artist. Soon, the actress became a heroine and excelled as a leading actress in the 1990s. She has worked with all the top heroes in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam movies. Interestingly, Meena played a child actress in a Rajinikanth movie and also played a lead actress opposite the kollywood Thalaiva in Yajaman and Muthu.

Similarly, in Telugu, she acted opposite top stars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh. While Meena was in good form as an actress, she married businessman Vidyasagar from Bangalore in 2009. They have a daughter Nainika. Meena's daughter is also a child actress. Meanwhile, tragedy struck her life and her husband passed away in June. Meena, kept herself busy with work to recover from the pain.

Now, there is a rumour that the actress is preparing for her second marriage. It is reported that Meena's parents are pressurising her to get married for a second time keeping in mind the future of her daughter.

It is being said that Meena has finally agreed to takle the plunge again. The groom is also a known person. It is said to be a friend of her late husband. However, this news has not been officially confirmed by Meena or her family.

Meanwhile, Meena's Malayalam films Drishyam Part 1 and Part 2 with Mohanlal earned massive success and moolah at the box office. Drishyam part 3 is on cards soon.