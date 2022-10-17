Mani Ratnam's PS1 Rules Tamil Nadu Box Office

Kollywood director Mani Ratnam's recent outing— Ponniyin Selvan I is ruling the box office since the time it released in theatres. The film is rock steady and doing good business at the box office. Ponniyin Selvan was released in theatres on September 30, 2022.

Last week, Ponniyin Selvan joined Rs 400 cr club at the worldwide box office. The latest news we hear is that Ponniyin Selvan 1 makers have added another feather to their hats.

The film has raked in Rs 200 cr in Tamil Nadu alone. Yes, the film has joined the elite club of Rs 200 cr club at Tamil Nadu box office. Here's a tweet posted by film critic and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala. Have a look at it:

#PS1 joins the exclusive 200 Crs gross club in TN.. 🔥 First movie to do so.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 17, 2022

A clarification regarding #PS1 vs #2Point0 at Overseas Box office.. Keeping the Overseas Gross in US$ vs Indian ₹ makes a difference.. In 2018 November, 1 US$ was ₹ 73.. Now 1 US$ is ₹ 82.. Also, #2Point0 had a China release..#PS1 is ahead of #2Point0 excluding China.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 17, 2022

#PS1 has crossed the ₹ 450 Crs gross mark at the WW Box office.. 🔥 According to #Deadline , #PS1 has grossed US $56 Million [₹ 461 Crs] at the WW Box office till 3rd weekend..#PS1 has surpassed #Vikram to become All-time No.2 Kollywood Grosser WW, jus behind #2Point0 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 17, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 got glowing reviews from critics and the public alike. The film is performing well in other parts of the country except Telugu states. The film's total collections are said to be Rs 435.50 crore and is heading towards the Rs 500 crore mark.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chivaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha are part of the film. The whole cast have carried the film on their shoulders and made the biggest blockbuster hit of this year in Tamil Nadu.

Ponniyin Selvan part 2 is expected to get release sometime in 2023. Director Mani Ratnam is yet to announce when the film would go on floors. Keep watching this space for more updates.