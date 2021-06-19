Lyca Productions Donates Rs 2 Cr To Tamilnadu CM Corona Relief Fund

Lyca Productions, one of the leading production houses in the country, is in the news for coming out with a noble gesture. The banner has donated a whopping amount towards covid relief.

The production house, on behalf of Alli Raja Subhaskaran, has handed over a cheque of Rs. 2 crores to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. M K Stalin, at the Secretariat in Chennai.

In a statement, Mr. GKM Tamil Kumaran, Mr. Niruthan and Mr. Gaurav have said that they were honoured to meet with the Chief Minister. The amount will go into the Tamil Nadu CM Corona Relief Fund.