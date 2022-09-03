Kollywood Playback Singer Bamba Bakya Dies in Chennai

Popular Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 49. According to various reports, the singer died due to cardiac arrest

Bamba Bakya was given a break in the music industry by none other than AR Rahman who launched him in Rajinikanth’s movie 2.0, a sequel to Shankar’s hit film Enthiran. Fans have reacted with shock and grief at the sudden passing away of Bamba Bakya at the age of 49 on social media.

Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss. #RIPBambaBakiya — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 2, 2022

Shocked and sad 😢 RIP #BambaBakya anna 🙏 — Venkat Singer (@voiceofvenkat) September 2, 2022