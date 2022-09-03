Kollywood Playback Singer Bamba Bakya Dies in Chennai
Popular Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 49. According to various reports, the singer died due to cardiac arrest
Bamba Bakya was given a break in the music industry by none other than AR Rahman who launched him in Rajinikanth’s movie 2.0, a sequel to Shankar’s hit film Enthiran. Fans have reacted with shock and grief at the sudden passing away of Bamba Bakya at the age of 49 on social media.
Gone too soon ..RIP brother 🌺
— A.R.Rahman
Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss. #RIPBambaBakiya
— Actor Karthi
Shocked and sad 😢 RIP #BambaBakya anna 🙏
— Venkat Singer
Rest in peace #BambaBakya sir.
Your work will be forever cherished.
— Anshu
Why so soon Bhai #BambaBakya 😔🥺 #Rip
— Hang On