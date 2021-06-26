Tollywood Director's Daughter to Marry Cricketer

Leading Kollywood director Shankar's daughter is all set to get hitched and wedding preparations are in full swing. His eldest daughter Aishwarya is getting married soon. She is engaged to cricketer Rohit Damodaran. It is learned that both the family members have decided to keep the wedding ceremony modest due to the corona fears.

In this context, the wedding ceremony will be attended by a few close members from the two families, the first circle and close friends. The wedding is expected to take place in Mahabalipuram. There is no clarity on the wedding date yet.

Professionally, Shankar's daughter Aishwarya is a doctor and Rohit is a cricketer in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League).

Rohit's father Damodaran is a prominent industrialist in Tamil Nadu. He is also a sponsor of the Madurai Panthers team. Shankar has three children. Son Arjit, daughters Aishwarya Shankar and Aditi Shankar. While Shankar is currently busy shooting for the movie 'Indian' 2, he is all set to make a Pan India movie with Ram Charan after that. Apart from this, it seems that Shankar is also going to work on the Aparichitudu remake with Ranveer Singh in Hindi.