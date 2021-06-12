Kollywood Brothers Suriya, Karthi Offer Financial Aid To Fan Clubs

The second wave of Pandemic has forced several states in India to impose lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. The commoners are suffering a lot without work and wages. Several stars from across the industry are reching out to help like Yash in Sandalwood, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati in Tollywood who have come forward to help people in their own possible way.

Now, Surya and Karthi are the latest ones to have helped their fans by donating money to members of their fan clubs, who have been struggling with serious monetary problem. Suriya and Karthi have transferred amount to their fan club associations, they will be sending the cash to those in dire need of the money.

Prior to this, Suriya along with his brother Karthi and father Sivakumar had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in person to make their contribution to help Tamil Nadu fight the pandemic situation.

On the career front, Suriya last appeared in ‘Soorarai Pottru’. The movie was directed by Sudha Kongara. The film had skipped theatrical release, owing to the pandemic to hit the OTT screens directly. The movie got amazing response from all quarters. The movie was based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath. If the film was released on the Big Screens instead of Prime Video, the film would have earned huge returns at the box office.