KGF Craze Refuses to Die Down, Here's Proof Yash is Unbeatable Star

Kannada actor Yash is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. Yash seems to have overtaken all Khans and Kapoors in Bollywood with his KGF franchise.

The film was path-breaking film in his career. A couple of months ago, Yash's KGF 2 was released in theatres. The film has received immense love and appreciation from all quarters. KGF 2 went on to become the highest grosser of this year in the Indian film industry. There is no doubt that movies in South Indian languages are giving Hindi films a run for their movie with their huge success rate.

So far, none of the recent films created or beat KGF 2 record. Yash's swag and charisma in Rocky Bhai became talk of the town. No wonder then that Yash fans have been following his every movie.

Now, the latest we hear is about a craze that has enveloped the country. We hear that popular Saloons in Mumbai and other metropolitan cities have introduced Rocky Bhai hairstyle and beard ala KGF style. The response to Rocky Bhai's hairstyle and beard is said to be phenomenal.

Yash's KGF 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie was financed by Vijay Kirangdur under Homable films. Apart from Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena and Prakash Raj are also part of KGF 2.