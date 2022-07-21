Kannada Actress Nishvika Naidu Locks Lips With Woman At Goa Party Receives Flak

Nishvika Naidu is one of the most famous stars in the Kannada film industry. She rose to fame after the release of her movie, 'Amma I Love You' in 2018. She is one of the actresses who never step back to share her stylish pics on her Instagram. If you look at her Instagram, we bet you will be scrolling at it time and again.

Nishvika is once again in the headlines for her liplock video with a female friend. The video went viral in no time and some of the netizens are passing hateful and distasteful comments. However, the video was deleted now.

According to the reports, the actress went to Goa with her friends recently. A video of a girl smoking a hookah and blowing the smoke into Nishvika's mouth after locking lips with her went viral. The video was shared by one of Nishvika's friends.

After many netizens trolled the actress for her inappropriate behaviour, the video was deleted.

Coming to her professional front, she left her modelling career and entered the film industry in the year 2018. She acted in many films like Padde Huli, Gentleman, Ramarjuna, etc. Currently, she is busy with Gaalipata 2, Guru Shishyaru, Dil Pasand.