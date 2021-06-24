Kamal Haasan Fulfills Ailing Fan's Wish, Video Call Pic Wins Internet

Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He is immensely talented and has portrayed many characters and earned a huge fan following through his acting chops. Kamal has done several movies in different languages for the past three decades. He is always in the headlines for one or the other.

Now, we came across a hearttouching story related to the Kollywood Ulaganayagan which we thought we must share. We learnt that Kamal Haasan recently interacted with his fan through a virtual call. The person, Saketh Ram, is said to be a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan and desired to meet and talk to Kamal Haasan after he was was diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer. Finally, his dream came when Kamal made a video call to him.

Saketh and all his family members were a part of the video call. Sandhya Vaidyanathan, who arranged the call, took to Instagram and wrote, "AND WE MADE THIS HAPPEN!!! OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!! Saketh's wish was to see @ikamalhaasan and this happened .. I'm so grateful to the team from his office and to everyone who amplified my story and I can't stop crying.. this is epic.. this is what I live for .. to make dreams true.. to help people.. !!!

Saketh has brain cancer stage 3 and is such a fighter and so so positive... we are all so proud of him.. please pray for him."

Kamal Haasan's virtual call video with Saketh went viral. Netizens are heaping praises on Kamal Haasan for his kind gesture.