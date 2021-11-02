Kollywood actor Suriya is back with his outstanding performance in Jai Bhim. Jai Bhim is a courtroom drama directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by 2D Entertainment. The film stars Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh and K. Manikandan in supporting roles. Jai Bhim is now streaming on Amazon Prime from November 2. Jai Bhim has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Based on a real-life incident that took place during 1993, Jai Bhim follows Senggeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe. The movie has opened to positive reviews from the audience.

Also Read: Jai Bhi Review, Rating: Suriya Steals The Show

Meanwhile, the latest we hear is that Suriya's Jai Bhim has been on piracy websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other pirate websites for free HD download.

Surya's Jai Bhim has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy. Do watch Jai Bhim movie only on Amazon Prime for best experience. Also, report piracy to anti-piracy cell or tweet to the movie team.