Jagame Thandhiram Twitter Review: See How Dhanush's Fans Have Reacted

Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram is all set to be out on Netflix today. Not only fans of Dhanush but also others are eagerly waiting for the thriller. Jagame Thandhiram has released in 190 countries and 17 languages.

Jagame Thandhiram, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi, Devan, Ramachandran Durairaj, Roman Fiori, Muthukumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Baba Bhaskar and Ashwanth Ashokkumar

acted in prominent roles. Santhosh Narayanan scored music for the flick. The movie revolves around a gangster who is recruited to help an overseas gang lord. The movie jointly bankrolled by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

It is Dhanush's film, will fans keep calm? Obviously, a big No... Netizens are sharing tweets on Jagame Thandhiram. The hashtag #JagameThandhiram, #Dhanush are trending on Twitter.

