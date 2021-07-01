It’s Raining Blockbusters This Week on Zee Thirai!

With its unique programming that showcases compelling blockbuster movies, Zee Thirai has curated a line-up that is sure to transport viewers into the magical world of cinema. With its constant endeavor to present fresh, new-age and entertaining content, the channel is all set to air the World Television Premiere of Brother’s Day on 2nd July at 7 PM.

A collage of a person

Description automatically generated with low confidence

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Miya George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles, the suspense thriller follows the life of Rony, a simple young man who runs a catering company along with his best buddy Munna. While narrating their daily trysts with customers, the movie also showcases the life-changing encounter with the antagonist of the film.

In addition to the world television premiere, the channel will air multi-genre films catering to all movie buffs range from romantic to horror and from action to drama. Kick-starting the line-up is the murder mystery Tanna on 30th June at 10 AM starring Vaibhav, Nandhita Swetha and Yogi Babu. The action blockbuster Mersal is next in line on 1st July at 1 PM starring heartthrob Thalapathy Vijay. The coming Saturday is all reserved for fans of romantic fairy-tales with the premiere of Ennai Noki Paayum Thota on Saturday, 3rd July at 7pm and ending the weekend on a high note on Sunday, 4th July is the Vikram Prabhu and Mahima Nambiyaar starrer film Asura Guru.

Tune-in to Zee Thirai for your daily dose of movie entertainment