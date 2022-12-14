How Much Was The Love Today Director Paid For The Film?

Director Pradeep Ranganathan earned wide recognition with his recent outing Love Today. The film received glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. Did you know how much Love Today actor and director was paid for the film?

Pradeep got paid Rs 70 lakh for the film. After the stupendous success of Love Today, the producer of the film is said to have given Rs 80 lakh as an additional amount to him. The total salary is said to be Rs 1 cr plus. The film collected Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

Currently, the film is available on Netflix only in Tamil version.