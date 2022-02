Hey Sinamika to release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on March 3

February 07, 2022

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Hyderabad on Monday to participate in the millennium celebrations of Sri Ramanujachary being conducted in Hyderabad on Monday. The 12- day celebrations in the presence of more than 5000 rutviks are being held at the city of Sri Ramanagaram in Muchhintal at Shamshabad near Hyderabad. The program commenced on February 2nd will end on the 14th.