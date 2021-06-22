Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Movies You Must Not Miss

Kollywood actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay is one of the most sought atfer actors in South cinema. His movies are not only popular in Tamil Nadu, but also get the same response across the world too. Vijay's fandom is something undescribable. The actor turned 47 today and on the occasion we thought of sharing a few must watch movies of Vijay that no Thalapathy fan can miss.

Mersal: Thalapathu Vijay plays triple roles and nails each one to the T. He takes on the government over the current system and changes. Vijay fans, who know about his political ambitions can't wait to see him do that when he steps into politics soon.

Kushi: If you are fan of Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Kushi then you must know that the original starred Thalapathy Vijay. A feel good movie for all those looking for romance in college.

Kadhalukku Maryadai: Besides Ilaiyaraaja music which was a rage in those days, this movie starring Vijay and Shalini (actor Ajith's wife) was a cult classic as it was a massive hit.

Sarkar: What a movie this was and I don't want to spoil it for you. Again, Vijay just excels in his role of an NRI businessman whose vote has been sold to someone else. The movie is just mindblowing.

Thullada Manamum Thullam: The movie starred Simran, songs were a hit and the created new records after it released in theatres. The film was remade in other south Indian languages too.

Do you want to add to the list? Be my guest!