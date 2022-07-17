Ryan Gosling will be seen in the movie, The Gray Man, helmed by the Russo Brothers. The Gray Man also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Wagner Moura. Speaking to NDTV, Ryan Gosling heaped praises on Dhanush. He said that "Dhanush is incredible. I mean, he's just, I just loved working with him. I didn't get to know him, there wasn't enough time. I can't wait to make another film with him. He's just so disciplined. He never made a mistake. Every bit of the choreography was so like, precise. He also has an incredible sense of humor and it's just wonderful to be around. You know, I really enjoyed working with him, and I'd love to do more."

In The Gray Man, Dhanush will be seen in the role of an assassin who is pitted against Ryan Gosling as a CIA operative who becomes a target after uncovering agency secrets.

Ryan Gosling said that he would love to work in a Bollywood or Indian film. In an interview, he said that he would like to visit India and shoot for a project here.

The Gray Man is an American action thriller film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay the latter co-wrote with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. Financed by the Russo brothers' company, AGBO, the film is intended to start a franchise based upon Greaney's Gray Man novels.

