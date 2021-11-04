Enemy Movie Leaked For Free Download

Enemy is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar and produced by Vinod Kumar under the banner, Mini Studios. The film features Vishal, Arya, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

The movie is about two childhood friends and their escalating competitive nature. The film hit theatres across the country today as a Diwali treat to the audience and theaters are jam-packed as they reopened after a long time. The Tamil Nadu government has shut down theaters across the state due to COVID 19 situation. Now, with theatres reopening, Vishal's Enemy and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe first day all shows are booked.

The audience say that Vishal and Arya have nailed their characters in the movie. They say that Enemy is the winner of Diwali box office. There is a huge box office clash between Annaatthe and Enemy. Let's wait and watch which movie will collect the highest moolah. On the other hand, piracy websites have leaked the full version of Enemy for free download.

We all know that Tamilrockers, Movierulz always stream pirated versions of movies on the very day of their release. Enemy is a movie you should enjoy only on the big screen. So, do watch Enemy in the theaters only and report to cyber cell if you come across any pirated copy of Enemy