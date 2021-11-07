Enemy Day 3 Collections: Vishal-Arya Movie Rules Box Office

Enemy movie is getting mixed responses from the audience and they are loving combination of Arya and Vishal. Though IMDb's rating for Enemy is 9.4, the collection for the movie is not as high as expected. We can say that it's Rajinikanth's Annaatthe movie effect. As we all know in South India, Rajinikanth has a special fan base and everyone will prefer his movies first. Enemy's open box collection was 6-7 crores, and the day two collection was 5 crores. When it comes to the day three collection. according to the film critics and trade analysts, the movie has collected around Rs4-5 crores.

Enemy is an action thriller movie film written and directed by Anand Shankar and produced by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. The film features Vishal, Arya, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Enemy traces the story of two childhood friends, who turn foes due to one's ego and jealousy. Chozhan (Vishal) and Rajiv (Arya), in their early teens, are trained by Rajiv's father, an ex-CBI officer (Prakash Raj) to make them join the Police.