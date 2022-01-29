Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal's Pranam Song From Hey Sinamika Out

It’s time to update your playlist of beautiful romantic songs. The makers of the forthcoming Hey Sinamika (Telugu) have released the lyrical video of the melodious Pranaam featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Penned by Rambabu Gosala, combined with the soulful composition by Govind Vasantha and Sarath Santosh soothing voice, as the title implies, the song is a celebration of melody and emotions.

Watch the song here

Interestingly, this was the first song composed by Vasantha for the film on Valentine’s Day almost six months before the principal shoot of the film began. A special song indeed. This song is about the joy of having discovered your soul mate yet experiencing the agony of being unable to define the exact nature of this unique relationship.

Talking about the same Brinda master says, “While Achamillai was an upbeat dance number, Pranaam will take you into an emotional and reflective mood. This song is a beautiful rendition which will surely make listeners reminiscence their own relationships. Dulquer and Kajal have done a fantastic job and I am sure the audience will connect with this heartfelt tribute to love and friendship.”

Music Composer Govind Vasantha, says, "Pranaam is one of the most favourite compositions of not only this film but of my career. When I met Brinda master, about 6 months before the shoot, she casually said that she wanted a very good melodious song. When I started composing the song, I added a rain effect element in the beginning of the song just to give it a romantic feel. I was so happy that Brinda master retained the rain effect in the song and created the scene according to the song. Pradeep Kumar has sung this song very beautifully and there is a very natural flow to his voice in this song, almost like water flowing smoothly.”

Govind Vasantha further adds, “Pranaam was the first song we recorded, and it was on Valentine’s Day. It was not planned to be recorded on that date, but we recorded only because Pradeep dates were available only on that day. It was only after recording the song that we realised that we had recorded this beautiful melody song on Valentine's Day. The musicians who had recorded the string sessions for this song were so impressed with the tune they had recorded that they kept on hearing the song at the studio."

Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of ace-choreographer Brinda master and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. Hey Sinamika wil release in Tamil and Telugu.

Produced and Presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika is slated to release in cinemas on 25th February 2022.