Dhanush's Tollywood Entry A Threat to Telugu Heroes?

Dhanush has earned his place in the film industry. He is one of the biggest bankable star in Kollywood. He has an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. Recently, Dhanush has signed a multi-bilingual movie with Tollywood noted director Sekhar Kammula. Yes, he is all set to make his Telugu debut with Sekhar Kammula's yet to be titled film.

The film will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group). It will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Buzz is that Dhanush's Tollywood entry is likely to be a threat to our beloved actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan. We don't think so as all the actors have their own base and they have gained an immense fan following for their acting chops. There's no way Dhanush will become a threat to Telugu heroes but Dhanush might dominate all our stars, as per the buzz.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was most recently seen in Jagame Thandhiram which had a digital release owing to the pandemic. The film faced a huge rejection by the critics and public alike. The film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj.