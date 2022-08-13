Dhanush's Thiru Theatrical Trailer Out

Dhanush, Mithran R Jawahar, Sun Pictures, Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd. Thiru Theatrical Trailer Unveiled

The Nation-award winning superstar Dhanush has teamed up with director Mithran R Jawahar for the fourth time for a family entertainer Thiru being produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd. has acquired the Telugu rights of the movie. The film’s theatrical trailer has been unveiled today.

Dhanush plays a food delivery executive. He leads a simple life, though he has complicated equation with his strict father played by Prakash Raj who is a police officer. Bharathiraja played his dotting grandfather, wherein Nithya Menon is his best friend. He shares everything in his life with his best friends, including his love stories with Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna.

Going by the trailer, Thiru is a feel-good tale of family, friendship, and romance. It’s good to see Dhanush in a hilarious role in a family entertainer, after a long time. Om Prakash looked after the cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score is a big asset.

The makers have also announced to release the movie on August 18th.

Cast: Dhanush, Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bhaarathiraja, Prakash Raj and others

Technical Crew:

Written & Directed by- Mithran R Jawahar

Produced by- Kalanithi Maran

Banner- Sun Pictures

Cinematography- Om Prakash

Edited by- Prasanna GK

Music by- Anirudh Ravichander

Telugu Release: Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd.