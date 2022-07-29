Dhanush Was Highest Or Least Paid Among Gray Man Actors?

Dhanush is a superstars in Kollywood. The actor has earned a legion of fans, thanks to him essaying different roles in movies like Asuran, Karnan, Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) among others. After becoming a successful actor in India, Dhanush made his debut in Hollywood with The Gray Man.

The film is trending on Netflix at number one position. If you watched the film, you would know the screen time Dhanush got in the film. Yes, Dhanush got limited screen space as he played a cameo in the film. He is being addressed as a Tamil friend in the film. But we hear that the Kollywood actor has made quite an impression with his limited opportunity.

Dhanush fans will surely watch The Gray Man for his sake. Now, there is a lot of speculation over how much Dhanush was paid for his cameo in The Gray Man. We don't know whether Dhanush was the highest or least paid actors in the film.

Looking at the screen space, Dhanush is likely to have earned a fancy pay cheque for his role in The Gray Man, given that it's a foriegn venture.

Netizens say that Dhanush may have charged anywhere between Rs 50 and Rs 70 Cr as it is a Hollywood project. The official figure is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the makers of Vaathi / Sir released a glimpse of Dhanush on the occasion of his birthday. It is a bilingual film which is being directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame,