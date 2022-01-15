Dhanush Maaran Motion Poster: 5 Things About The Movie

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the update from Dhanush's upcoming movie, Maaran. The makers of the movie have released a motion poster. Karthick Naren is the director of the flick. Streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar released the motion poster on Friday.

In the graphic motion poster, one could see a crime scene with some injured men lying on the ground.

Dhanush enters the scene with a weapon in his hand.

Reports claim that Dhanush will be seen in the role of an investigative journalist.

In the opening shot of the motion poster, a newspaper clipping can also be seen.

Malavika Mohanan is sharing screen space alongside Dhanush.

Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi films, Maaran is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. GV Prakash is the music director of the film.

On July 28th, on the occasion of Dhanush's birthday, director Karthick Naren had posted the first look poster of the movie.