Dhanush Karnan First Kollywood Film To Hit Theatres After OTT Release

Is there any need to give an introduction about Karnan? Obviously, a big No. The movie was released in theatres on 9th April 2021 and it turned out as a blockbuster. The film got released on Amazon Prime Video on May 14th. The story of the film, Karnan focuses on a young man who fights for the rights of his village, which has been marginalized for several years. Dhanush has played the lead titular character of Karnan in the film. Not only fans of Dhanush but also others loved his performance in the film.

Now, the good news is that the film is going to be re-released in theatres of Tamil Nadu once again. With this news, the fans of Dhanush are on cloud nine.

Actor #Dhanush's #Karnan is getting re-released in multiple theatres of TN. A sheer example of how a good content always emerge as a winner by crossing all the hurdles. pic.twitter.com/fTzCh2aAMj — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 27, 2021

See how netizens are reacting to this.

Karnan, a Tamil-language action drama helmed by Mari Selvaraj and bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Rajisha Vijayan acted in lead roles. Dhanush as every time won the hearts of the audience with his strong acting skills. Santhosh Narayanan scored music for the flick and cinematography handled by Theni Eswar, and editing was done by Selva R. K. The film, loosely influenced by the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence.