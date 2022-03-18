Dhanush Congratulates Aishwarya Rajinikanth And Calls Her Friend

The Tamil version of the song "Payani" was released on Thursday. The song is getting a lot of love and appreciation from all the corners. Aishwaryaa's estranged husband Dhanush didn't leave a chance to congratulate her. He called her friend. Here is the tweet made by Dhanush.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also reacted to the tweet and wrote, "Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed."

This was the first social media exchange ever since both of them announced their split early this January.

Producer Prernaa spoke to a news website - "It carries a social message that kindness is beyond money. Aishwaryaa's concept and determination has taken this song to an emotional high when the world is actually going the other way."

A few days ago, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa surprised all and sundry by announcing their divorce. Dhanush wrote, "Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D." Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have two sons - Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Also Read: ​Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Voting Trends: Contestants in Danger Zone in 3rd Week Nomination