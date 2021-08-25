Dhanush Brother Selvaraghavan Remuneration to Play Villain in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast

Kollywood actor and Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. He is yet to kick start the shoot of his upcoming film 'BEAST'. The film is in its pre-production stage and the regular shooting of the film will commence shortly. For those who are unversed, Dhanush's brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan is all set to play a villain in the film.

The director made his acting debut with Saani Kaayidham and the film did decent business at the box office. Post Saani Kaayidham, Selvaraghavan was planning to focus on directing the films.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar convinced Selvaraghavan with the character design of the villain's role. The production house Sun Pictures is said to have offered Rs 2 crore to come on board.

Now, Selvaraghavan is very much a part of the film. Watching Vijay pitted against Selvaraghavan in 'BEAST would be a deadly experience.

Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The movie also features Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Liliput Fariqui in supporting roles.