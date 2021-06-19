Critics Review Jagame Thandhiram: Even Dhanush as Gangster Suruli Can't Save This Movie

Dhanush K Raja, the Kollywood superhero considering he has done a variety of roles, is back with another movie. This time, he plays a gangster in Jagame Thandhiram which was released worldwide on a digital platform yesterday. The movie is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. His last movie Karnan drew widespread appreciation from the audience. If you thought Karnan was Dhanush's career best performance, wait till you watch his latest release Jagame Thanthiram. He simply steals the show as Suruli, a gangster from Madurai. It is a wonder how every role Dhanush chooses seems tailor-made for him. Perhaps, his dedication to the craft simply stands out in every Dhanush movie, irrespective of the genre. Set in London, this action thriller is a visual treat for his fans with lots of whistle worthy moments. However, talking of the good points end there! Read on to know how the movie is.

Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Vaunisha Kapoor, Lee Nicholas Harris, Roman Fiori and Sanchana Natarajan among others. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by S Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra. Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music which is already a hit among music lovers. Shreyaas Krishna, Nijai Gowthaman have done the camerawork which is praiseworthy.

Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram Critics Review

Plot: Dhanush is hired by an Englishman in UK to take down his rival in Sri Lanka. Suruli is a pricey recruit, but one can rest assured that he will do his job flawlessly. What follows is Dhanush's conflict of emotions. The movie reminds you in parts about Rajinikanth's Kavali which was also a box office dud. Suruli as a character is established and elevated well. However, Karthik Subbaraj has thrown in more ingredients than one can digest. The Tamil angle not to mention migrants...all make the movie a little boring.

Performance: Dhanush steals the show all the way. But even he can't save the movie

PLUS

Music

Dhanush

Cinematography

MINUS

Weak screenplay

A lost plot

Verdict: Jagame Thandhiram could have been handled better in terms of script and direction.

Rating: 3/5