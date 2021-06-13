Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Winner Aari Arjunan Arranges Meals For COVID-hit Families

Eversince the coronavirus pandemic started, most of the people have lost their jobs and are striving hard to lead their lives. In these unprecedented times, some of the people are coming forward to help the needy. Most of the film stars have helped the COVID hit families. Tollywood, Kollywood, Bollywood and other film industry celebs donated money, food and other essential commodities to the needy.

Recently in the Girivalam area of ​​Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Bigg Boss 4 winner Aari Arjunan distributed food packets to more than 100 poor people. Actor Aari Arjunan established the NGO “Maruvom Mattruvom” to initiate a drive for good and healthy food.

After winning Bigg Boss title, in an interview, Aari said that, "I want to spread awareness about organic farming and nature conservation. As a part of our organization, we are also introducing a new mission with the slogan ‘Eat to beat cancer’ – an attempt to inculcate a better, healthy lifestyle. I will be donating a part of my prize money for the same. We will buy agricultural lands to start a workshop for the students who are interested in learning agriculture."