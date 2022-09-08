Arya's Captain Twitter Review
Tamil actor Arya's Captain has been released in theatres. The film has opened to mixed responses from the audience. Arya has impressed everyone with his sincere performance. But, the film failed to live up to the audience expectations. Captain is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Here are some of the tweets:
#Captain (Tamil|2022) - THEATRE.
Alien Plot. Arya struggles to show variations in perf. Cameo role for Aishwarya. Imman’s Music gud. Poor VFX. Outdated, Routine scenes. Zero Excitement. Sci-Fi, so forget abt logics. Different Attempt, But unfortunately didnt work out. BELOW AVG! pic.twitter.com/OMaltbwVJ1
— CK Review (@CKReview1) September 8, 2022
#Captain Review:
Average 🙏#Arya is in his elements & shines 👍#Simran, #AishwaryaLekshmi & others were apt 👌
BGM Is Decent 👍
VFX 🥲
Production Values 👌
Story & Screenplay 🙏
Could had been better 🙏
Rating: ⭐⭐💫/5#CaptainReview #CaptainMovieReview #Kollywood pic.twitter.com/CpKgtWhbhu
— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 8, 2022
#Captain Review:
The problem I have seen in Shakti Soundar Rajan's films, is the story & screenplay.
Yes, his films do have good & different concepts, but storywise, they disappoint 😭#TikTikTik worked due to VFX & duration but #Captain clearly disappoints.#CaptainReview
— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 8, 2022