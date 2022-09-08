Arya's Captain Twitter Review

Sep 08, 2022, 07:36 IST
captain movie review 2022 - Sakshi Post

Tamil actor Arya's Captain has been released in theatres. The film has opened to mixed responses from the audience. Arya has impressed everyone with his sincere performance. But, the film failed to live up to the audience expectations. Captain is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Here are some of the tweets:


Read More:

Tags: 
arya
captain
Advertisement
Back to Top