Arya's Captain Twitter Review

Tamil actor Arya's Captain has been released in theatres. The film has opened to mixed responses from the audience. Arya has impressed everyone with his sincere performance. But, the film failed to live up to the audience expectations. Captain is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Here are some of the tweets:

#Captain (Tamil|2022) - THEATRE. Alien Plot. Arya struggles to show variations in perf. Cameo role for Aishwarya. Imman’s Music gud. Poor VFX. Outdated, Routine scenes. Zero Excitement. Sci-Fi, so forget abt logics. Different Attempt, But unfortunately didnt work out. BELOW AVG! pic.twitter.com/OMaltbwVJ1 — CK Review (@CKReview1) September 8, 2022