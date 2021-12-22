Aravind-Divya Love Affair Goes Beyond Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8's famous and lovely contestants Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga have gained enormous popularity as a result of Bigg Boss, even to the extent they did not anticipate. Arvind KP and Divya U grabbed the audience' attention during the show with their chemistry in the glass house. There are many fan pages for Arvind and Divya U, called "Arviya." They were trending throughout the season on social media platforms after they stepped out of the show. No wonder, we can say that Arviya fans are eagerly waiting for Arvind and Divya's marriage announcement.

It happens on Bigg Boss shows, contestants fall in love and get married after they step out of the Bigg Boss house. Divya U and Arvind were the talk of the town during Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, and it is still continuing.

Earlier, Divya U took to Twitter and posted their beautiful photo with the caption "There couldn’t have been a better weekend . Lovely friends , bikes, mountains, waterbodies, food especially misal paav, and my first pillion ride on the faster scooter in all of India. (On the bike it’s still pending) Ps: This picture is more than precious." Arvind KP and Divya U are receiving huge love from the audience.

