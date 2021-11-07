Annaatthe Day 3 Collections: Rajini Magic Storms Box Office

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is creating records at the box office. Annaatthe had a grand release worldwide. Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth's fans are celebrating the success of Annaatthe. According to film critics and trade analysts, the movie opened its box office collection with Rs. 35 crore on day 1. By the second day of collection, Annaatthe had joined the 50 crore club. Annaatthe is the first movie in the South Indian film industry to join the 50 crore club in two days of its release after the COVID 19 pandemic break. The day 3 collections of the movie is about Rs. 10 crores.

Annaatthe is an action film written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the main roles, while Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Prakash Raj, Soori,Meena, Khushbu,Bala, Kulappulli Leela, and Vela Ramamoorthy are seen in supporting roles. The movie revolves around the relationship of Kaalaiyan a village president, and his sibling, Thanga Meenaatchi.