Ajith's Valimai Third Day Box Office Collections Worldwide

Feb 27, 2022, 12:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ajith Kumar's Valimai was released in theatres on February 24th. Directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Sumitra, GM Sundar and Pearle Maaney acted in the key roles in the film.Valimai has crossed the Rs.100 Crore mark at the world wide box office in just three days. 

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared, “#Valimai has opened very well in TN, KA, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, GCC, Saudi and few more areas.. Weekend is Super Strong! Actor #Ajithkumar 's stardom doing the magic." Here is the tweet made by Ramesh Bala.

Here is Valimai New Zealand and Australia Box Office Collection report

