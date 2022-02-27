Ajith's Valimai Third Day Box Office Collections Worldwide

Ajith Kumar's Valimai was released in theatres on February 24th. Directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Sumitra, GM Sundar and Pearle Maaney acted in the key roles in the film.Valimai has crossed the Rs.100 Crore mark at the world wide box office in just three days.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared, “#Valimai has opened very well in TN, KA, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, GCC, Saudi and few more areas.. Weekend is Super Strong! Actor #Ajithkumar 's stardom doing the magic." Here is the tweet made by Ramesh Bala.

BO SENSATION VALIMAI#Valimai has opened very well in TN, KA, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, GCC, Saudi and few more areas.. Weekend is Super Strong! Actor #Ajithkumar 's stardom doing the magic! pic.twitter.com/cIG4WpvyfG — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 26, 2022

Here is Valimai New Zealand and Australia Box Office Collection report

#Valimai New Zealand BO: Feb 24th - NZ$6,934 Feb 25th - NZ$5,158 Feb 26th - NZ$4,669 Total - NZ$16,761 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 27, 2022

#Valimai Australia BO : Thursday : A$62,738 Friday : A$40,817 Saturday : A$54,566 Total - A$158,121 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 27, 2022

