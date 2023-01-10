Ajith's Thunivu First Review Out

Thala Ajith's Thunivu has been trending on social media. One day left for the film to open in theatres. Ajith fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their demi-god in the film. If you are waiting for the film's review.

Here you go..

A UAE based film critic Umair Sandhu has shared his review of the film on Twitter.

In his social media post, he states, "First Review #Thunivu : #AjithKumar makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There's no denying the fact that he plays the perfect hero kind villain in this film,who can fight in style and charm the audiences. The film's action sequences are Brilliant. ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2.". Check out the tweet posted by him:

#Thunivu = #Ajith’s gave Career Best Performance ever & his Swag & Style out of this world 🔥🔥🔥 !! One of the best Action Thriller ever made in Kollywood. 3.5⭐️/5⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 10, 2023

Ajith's Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth. The film premieres will be held today in North America and other foreign countries.

Watch this space for Thunivu review and collections.