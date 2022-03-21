Hyderabad: ZEE5, the unmatched OTT platform streaming a number of Telugu-language feature films, originals and other content, knows what its subscribers and movie buffs want. Its patrons enjoy its non-stop stream of fresh content month after month. And this time, something big is coming up. It is time to witness the worldwide digital blockbuster premiere of Ajith Kumar’s action-packed 'Valimai'.

And the premiere is coming up from March 25. To celebrate its post-theatrical streaming, ZEE5 has come out with a tribute event dedicated to Ajith Kumar's superstardom. Today, the streaming giant revealed the largest poster of the size of 10,000 sq ft for the film. The reveal event was organised by ZEE5 and was attended by the press and media and the ZEE Studio Team at YMCA in Chennai.

The wait is over! It’s here 🤩 Action, Style, Swag all gets updated on #ZEE5 on March 25th. #ValimaiOnZEE5 Don’t miss it!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5bFHCz1jST — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 20, 2022

Considered the most-anticipated movie of 2022, 'Valimai' has Ajith Kumar playing IPS officer Arjun along with Huma Qureshi. A clean cop drama with robust action and reasonable emotions makes this film a complete family entertainer. The face-off scenes between actor Ajith Kumar's magnetic screen persona and Karthikeya's Satanic avatar left the entire cinema halls to erupt with a thundering response.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in the lead characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.

With over 3,500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4,000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 90+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 presents a blend of unrivalled content offerings for its viewers across the world. And now, ZEE5 annual subscription is available at a special price of Rs. 599/- only!